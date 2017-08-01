We highly appreciate Iran’s principled stance on NK conflict settlement – Armenian President

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will leave for Iran on August 5 to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) Hassan Rouhani. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan will be included in the delegation led by the Armenian President. President Sargsyan gave an interview to IRNA state news agency before his visit to the IRI, stating that “when we say that we have friendly relations with Iran, these are not just words”.

Serzh Sargsyan is convinced that “there are few nations that have been destined to walk side by side for millennia and today continue close partnership showing special respect to one another”.

-How do you assess the political, economic, cultural and social relations between Armenia and the IRI and are there any programs to raise the level of those relations?

- The relations between Armenia and Iran based on centuries-old friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation could be regarded as exemplary. There are few nations that have been destined to walk side by side for millennia and today continue close partnership showing special respect to one another.

Armenia, and I am convinced also Iran, are interested in doing their best to further strengthen and develop the friendly relations based on traditionally rich ties, which was also reaffirmed during the visit of my Iranian collegue to Armenia. We take practical steps aimed at further strengthening and deepening the comprehensive partnership, expansion of the legal framework, as well as implementation of the agreements and joint economic projects.

I am glad to note that the political relations between Armenia and the IRI are on a high level. I think our countries have no political problems with each other or any limitation to develop these relations.

But according to our assessmenht, the level of Armenia-Iran economic relations does not correspond to the level of the political relations. We have not still used the huge potential existing for the development of trade and economic relations, be it expansion of trade turnover or implementation of investment, transportation, energy or infrastructural projects.

We closely cooperate in the sphere of culture as well. Book publishing, film production, restoration and preservation of historical and cultural monuments, museums and libraries are in the spotlight of the state bodies in both countries coordinating the sphere of culture. When we say that we have friendly relations with Iran, these are not just words. We highly appreciate the fact that Armenian cultural heritage is always greatly respected in Iran, our aincient monuments and churches are being reconstructed, some of which are included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List the oldest of which dates back to the 7th century. The Armenian side has also reconstructed the Iranian Blue Mosque in Yerevan built in the 18th century and is planned to be included in the World Heritage List.

-What can you say about the project of constructing the Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transport corridor? What’s your assessment on that corridor in the context of bilateral and regional cooperation?

- I think the cooperation in the sphere of transport can have a significant share in our bilateral cooperation, where the Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transport corridor is just a part which is not limited by only bilateral format but has clear regional orientation. The project of constructing a transit transport route called “Persian Gulf-Black Sea road corridor” is a wonderful opportunity for developing the infrastructural capacities of Armenia, Iran, Georgia, Bulgaria and Greece fostering the economic development of the cooperating countries.

Our vision also encompasses activation of multimodal transportations from Iran to European countries through the territory of Armenia and the opposite direction and increasing the volume of trade turnover.

As refers to the Armenian section of the mentioned transport corridor, I have to note the the authorities of Armenia implement large-scale works to improve them and increase their transit capacities. The “North-South Road Corridor Investment Program” is one of those projects. Crossing the entire territory of Armenia from the south to the north it joins the roads leading to Poti and Batumi ports, as well as the southern section of the Georgian road leading to Russia, the CIS and European countries. After putting into operation this route will significantly cut the time spent on the roads in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, expanding the transit opportunities and the quality. It will give the Iranian goods an opportunity to enter the European market with minimal expenses, safe roads, and a short period of time, as well as will give a transit opportunity from other countries.

To be continued