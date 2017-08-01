Human rights protection is one of Government’s priorities, says PM Karapetyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The first session of the coordination council of the Human Rights Protection 2017-2019 action plan was held in the Government of Armenia led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

The PM said the human rights protection is one of the major directions and priorities of the Government’s activity. “It’s natural since under the Constitution of Armenia respect and protection of human rights is one of the key duties of the state power”, he said.

According to PM Karapetyan, in order to make the Government’s actions in human rights field more coordinated and effective, the Government has approved the Human Rights Protection 2017-2019 action plan on May 4, 2017 which includes 96 actions and concrete timeframes, criteria for implementation of each action, the expected results and the responsible bodies. Moreover, a coordination council has been formed for the action plan’s monitoring and coordination purposes which consists of representatives of various circles of the Government and public authorities.

“The coordination council will hold discussions every quarter during which the works conducted by the agencies will be presented”, the PM said, adding that the implementation of the action plan will be in the Government’s spotlight.