Armenia’s foreign trade turnover volume increases by 24%

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The volume of foreign trade turnover of Armenia amounted to 2 billion 815 million 48.2 thousand USD in January-June, 2017, according to the data of the National Statistical Service, reports Armenpress.

This was an increase of 24% compared to the same period of 2016.

821 million 994.4 thousand USD share from the total volume falls to the CIS states, and the growth rate comprised 21.7%. In particular, 737 million 539.7 thousand falls to Russia, and 54 million 944.4 thousand to Ukraine.

Armenia’s trade turnover volume with the European Union amounted to 677 million 100.8 thousand USD, with 18% growth rate. 150 million 123.1 thousand USD falls to Germany, which is followed by Bulgaria, Belgium and Spain.

The trade turnover volume with Iran comprised 114 million 411.1 thousand USD, 4.1% growth rate, that with Georgia amounted to 115 million 718.5 thousand USD, the growth rate again comprised 4.1%. The trade turnover volume with Turkey was 104 million 664.5 thousand USD, the growth rate comprised 70%.