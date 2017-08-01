Air temperature to increase by 1-2 degrees in Armenia on August 3-4
14:13, 1 August, 2017
YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. High temperature is expected in Armenia from August 2 to 6, the Emergency Situations Ministry told Armenpress.
In the daytime up to 38...40 degrees above zero and a high risk of fire is expected in the valleys of Syunik province, in Yerevan and Ararat Valley.
The daily average air temperature will be 4-6 degrees higher than normal.
On August 2 the index of ultraviolet rays is predicted to reach 6, so it’s recommended to avoid direct sunrays from 11:00 to 17:00.
Air temperature will increase by 1-2 degrees on August 3-4.
