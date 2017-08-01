Armenians prefer to spend summer holidays in Russia or Georgia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. 400.000 Armenians prefer to spend their summer holidays abroad, and 400.000 prefer to stay in Armenia, sociologist Aharon Adibekyan told reporters on August 1, reports Armenpress.

He said 1 billion people in the world prefer to organize their rest outside their home countries.

According to him, Armenians spend holidays for a short period of time or in more affordable places due to certain decline in incomes.

“Russia is one of those countries, 250,000 people. People mainly spend their holidays with their relatives living or working in Russia. The second country preferred by Armenians is Georgia, 130-150.000 people since the seaside cottages are affordable there, they cook food for themselves, and most of the coastal areas are free of charge. The remaining people, mainly those with average and high income, prefer to spend holidays in the European countries, Spain, France, Cyprus, Greece and etc”, Adibekyan said.

He added that 400.000 people also prefer to stay in Armenia for holidays, and most of them prefer to have a rest in provinces.