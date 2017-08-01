Armenia-Iran relations are exemplary and unique – President Sargsyan’s interview to Iranian Shargh daily

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Iran best demonstrate the undeniable truth that peoples of different religions can live peacefully by developing the friendly relations and productive cooperation in all spheres that are beneficial for our countries and peoples, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview to Iranian Shargh daily.

Armenpress presents the interview.

-Your Excellency, what is your assessment on the Iran-Armenia relations?

-First of all I want to thank you and the Shargh daily for the opportunity to communicate with the friendly and brotherly people of Iran.

Coming to your question, I want to state that there are numerous prerequisites for further developing special relations between our two countries and peoples the origins of which go back to millenniums. The friendship between the two neighbor peoples is so firm that it is just necessary to further develop and deepen them by maintaining the commonalities uniting us for centuries. This is the reliable base and stronghold of our relations. Our countries are descendents of the region’s ancient and rich civilizations.

In 2017 we mark the 25th anniversary of our day-to-day relations. Over the past century, since the independence of Armenia, the Armenian-Iranian relations have constantly developed including a wide range of different spheres, starting from high level political dialogue up to trade-economic close partnership, from human communications up to scientific-educational and cultural mutual cooperation.

-What impact do the Iran-Armenia deep relations have on establishing and expanding regional and world peace?

-Armenia and Iran are in the vicinity of the world’s most unstable and troubled regions: in some countries terrorism atrocities are increasing, large parts of these countries are under control of extremist structures, such as infamous Islamic State. From these countries terrorist tricks spread to other countries of the region, a painful example of which we have witnessed recently when our friendly Islamic Republic of Iran became a target of the actions of the abovementioned terrorist structure. In these circumstances it is important to unite the international community’s efforts to strengthen regional security and peace assuming an important role on fight against extremism. In fact, our two countries are not consumers of international security, but they are security creators whose partnership aims at ensuring a stable and peaceful regional coexistence. In my opinion, Armenia and Iran have an important commonality: our policy at international arena is based on the vision of reaching justice which is very important in terms of peaceful and thorough solution of many existing issues.

-During your meeting with Pope Francis last year, highly appreciating the Iran-Armenia brotherly ties, you mentioned that these relations between the Muslim and Christian countries are exemplary. In your opinion, in which spheres these relations are possible to expand?

-We can confidently state that Armenia and Iran best demonstrate the undeniable truth that peoples of different religions can live peacefully by developing the friendly ties and productive cooperation in all spheres without exception that are beneficial for our countries and peoples. I am convinced that the close ties, cultural commonalities and centuries-old friendship between the two peoples that are based on the dialogue of Christianity and Islam contribute to constantly increasing the relations between the two states to a new qualitative level. From this perspective, Armenia-Iran relations, without exaggeration, are exemplary and unique since on the way to strengthen them we manage to make the centuries-old traditional values in accordance with contemporary realities.

-What is Armenia’s stance on the spread of terrorism and extremism? What joint steps can Armenia and Iran take on this path?

-As I said, the terror threat is the most serious challenge in the whole world ever than before. In these circumstances the international community must make decisive efforts to strengthen internal security and stability by preventing the terrorist organizations to be settled in their territories. In line with this it is necessary to develop the inter-state cooperation on exchange of information, prevention of threats and demonstrate common will and commitment to fight against the evil of terrorism. The adoption of a truly intolerant stance against terrorism is a strict necessity for fight against that phenomenon. The international community should eradicate this phenomenon that threatens the civilized community, as well as the sources assisting and financing it. Unfortunately, some countries of our region, considering some dubious interests, cooperate with terrorists, provide them shelters and assistance. There must be a common intolerance against such behavior.

To be continued…