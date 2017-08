Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Contract soldier, senior sergeant Armen M. Nazlukhanyan was wounded by the Azerbaijani shooting at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesman of the Armenian Defense Ministry, told Armenpress.

“He is in moderate condition. The soldier is being transported to Yerevan”, the spokesman said.

The wounded soldier is being transported to Yerevan from Ijevan’s medical center.