464.698 pensioners registered in Armenia as of July 1, 2017

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. According to the data of the social insurance service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, there are 464.698 pensioners in Armenia as of July 1, 2017, reports Armenpress.

The data of the National Statistical Service shows the number of working pensioners comprised 462.406, the number of pensioners in connection with military service is 2069, and the number of pensioners receiving pension set by other laws comprises 223.

The average pension provided to pensioners amounted to 40 thousand 347.9 AMD.