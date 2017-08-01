Armenian Armed Forces' representatives participate in International Army Games in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. More than 400 troops of 18 countries are taking part in the International Army Games which has kicked off in south of Kazakhtan, RIA Novosti reports.

“More than 400 servicemen of 18 countries today are participating in the International Army Games in the Jambyl region of Kazakhstan”, the Russian central military district said in a statement.

The Games will last until August 9.

The teams of Armenia, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Greece, Zimbabwe, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Thailand, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and South Africa are taking part in the Games.