Turkey makes decision to demolish house of Sevan Nishanyan located in Izmir’s Şirince village

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The list of buildings that are subjected to demolition in the Şirince village of Turkey’s Izmir province includes also the house of Istanbul-based ethnic Armenian scholar, linguist Sevan Nishanyan, as well as 2 buildings belonging to the Nesin Foundation which has been formed by Nishanyan and scholar Ali Nesin, t24.com.tr reports.

A decision was made to demolish 95 small hotels, 22 resorts and houses in the village which have been declared illegal with an explanation on contradicting to the development plan.

Ali Nesin told Duvar newspaper that they have not received any notification over the demolition of one of the buildings.

The demolition works launched on August 1, at 09:00. 3 buildings will be demolished initially.

The decision on demolishing buildings in Şirince was made since 2011, however, it was postponed for various reasons.

Nishanyan has been serving a 17-year prison term since 2014 in a minimum security “open” correctional facility. On July 14, he exited the premises and never returned.

Shortly after escaping prison, the scholar tweeted : “The bird flew away – with the same wishes to the remaining 80 million”.

Nishanyan was arrested and imprisoned in Turkey for carrying out “illegal” construction in his own garden.

Even Turkish media said the arrest was an obvious framing by Turkish authorities, because Nishanyan has publicly criticized Turkey’s government’s mistakes.

Numerous activities and individuals have called for his release, saying that the true reason of his arrest is the fact that he dared to criticize the official history of Turkey by writing the “False Republic” book.