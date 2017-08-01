Georgia may request ex-President Saakashvili’s extradition from US

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian side may request extradition of former President Mikheil Saakashvili from the United States, Justice Minister Tea Tsulukiani said, Sputnik News reports.

Saakashvili was stripped of Ukrainian citizenship on Wednesday and is currently in the United States. He announced his intention to return to Ukraine at the earliest opportunity.

“If its Ukraine, where he promised to return, we have exhausted all procedures in that direction. So if Ukraine obtains political will, the country will be able to decide on handing over Saakashvili. As for other countries, the United States for example, if the ex-president stays there, we will need legal consultations with the country, including talks and an agreement regarding extradition”, Tsulukiani said, as broadcast by the Georgian Channel One.