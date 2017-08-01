Armenia’s representative re-elected as Chairwoman of EDS Human Rights Committee

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The annual summer assembly of the European Democrat Students (EDS) was held in the Bulgarian city of Varna from July 25 to 30 which was entitled “Tomorrow’s leaders of Europe”.

Anna Ohanyan, representing the Youth Organization of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), has been re-elected as Chairwoman of the EDS Human Rights Committee.

She told Armenpress that the Committee develops the EDS policy in human rights field. There is a great chance to reflect Armenia’s views and stances on resolutions of the student organizations of the European People’s Party and the policy. “Last year we have proposed a resolution on the protection of student rights in the conflict zones which was unanimously adopted in October. The remaining resolution proposed by us related to the violation of blogger Lapshin’s rights”, Anna Ohanyan said.

“This year we will try to further engage students in our important emphasis on human rights field”, she said.