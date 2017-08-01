George Clooney to donate $2.25 million to open schools for Syrian refugee children in Lebanon

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. George and Amal Clooney said on July 31 they plan to donate $2.25 million to open seven schools for 3000 Syrian refugee children in Lebanon, Armenpress reports citing the Clooney Foundation for Justice official website.

“Thousands of young Syrian refugees are at risk -- the risk of never being a productive part of society. Formal education can help change that. That’s our goal with this initiative. We don’t want to lose an entire generation because they had the bad luck of being born in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said George and Amal Clooney.

The $2.25 million partnership, which includes a generous donation from Google.org, and a $1 million technology grant from HP, will support formal education for Syrian refugees in Lebanon. The partnership with UNICEF will help seven public schools to provide critical education opportunities to nearly 3,000 currently out-of-school refugee students this school year, and will also support a pilot of technology tools in these schools to advance learning outcomes for refugee children and Lebanese youth.