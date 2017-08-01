Herbert Salber to leave post of EU Special Representative for South Caucasus and crisis in Georgia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Herbert Salber will leave the post of the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia on August 15, RIA Novosti reports citing an EU source.

“He will resign on August 15, currently they are looking for a person to replace him”, the source said.

According to the source, the EU states are aware of Salber's resignation.

The procedure of appointing new special representative may last from one to three months.