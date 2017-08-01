U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on the President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro, Armenpress reports citing the Treasury Department official website.

As a result of the sanctions, all assets of Nicolás Maduro subject to U.S. jurisdiction are frozen, and U.S. persons are prohibited from dealing with him.

The sanctions are imposed against current or former officials of the Government of Venezuela and others undermining democracy in Venezuela.

These sanctions come a day after the Maduro government held elections for a National Constituent Assembly (Asamblea Nacional Constituyente, or ANC) that aspires illegitimately to usurp the constitutional role of the democratically elected National Assembly, rewrite the constitution, and impose an authoritarian regime on the people of Venezuela.

"Yesterday's illegitimate elections confirm that Maduro is a dictator who disregards the will of the Venezuelan people. By sanctioning Maduro, the United States makes clear our opposition to the policies of his regime and our support for the people of Venezuela who seek to return their country to a full and prosperous democracy," said Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin.

Maduro on July 31 announced that the U.S cannot ‘intimidate’ him by its sanctions.