8-year-old Armenian Daniel Dallakyan in spotlight of Spanish media thanks to his success in kart racing

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. 8-year-old Armenian Daniel Dallakyan has appeared in the spotlight of the Spanish media: the reason is the achievements reached at the kart racing which is being held in Spain.

His father Eduard Dallakyan, who is also Daniel’s manager, told Armenpress the child participates in professional car racing since 7 years old. A year has been passed and Daniel has already recorded several achievements.

“Daniel when started to participate in the professional racing took the 7th position. This year in winter karting was held in Spain where he took the 4th position. Thereafter, the racing was held in Catalonia during which Daniel became the winner by competing with 11 and 12-year-old kids”, Eduard Dallakyan said.

The child reached those achievements thanks to hard work, family’s support, consistent trainings with a professional coach.

“I like driving very much, I train with pleasure and take part in competitions. My father helps me very much. I am going to be engaged in this sport in the future”, Daniel said.

Currently Daniel and his family are in Armenia, in Dilijan. Due to hot weather the trainings have been temporarily suspended in Spain. Thus, the family has used this chance to spend their free time in the homeland.

Dallakyan family has moved to Spain in 1996. Daniel was born and grew up in Spain.

Anna Gziryan



