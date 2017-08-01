LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-07-17

LONDON, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.58% to $1924.00, copper price up by 1.08% to $6383.00, lead price up by 1.21% to $2333.00, nickel price up by 0.64% to $10280.00, tin price up by 0.65% to $20810.00, zinc price up by 1.50% to $2810.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $56500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.