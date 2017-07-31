Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

Pentagon concerned over Turkey’s possible purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems


YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. The US Department of Defense is concerned over Turkey’s plans to buy Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, RIA Novosti reported.

Pentagon representative Jeff Davis said these systems are not compatible with the NATO equipment.

“In general the US is always interested in what kind of armament its allies are purchasing, and in this sense, of course, we are working with Turkey”, he said.



