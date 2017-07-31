Armenians of Izmir to hold liturgy for the first time after 95-year break

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenians of the Turkish city of Izmir will hold a liturgy on August 14 for the first time after a 95-year break, Agos reported.

The liturgy will be delivered at Izmir’s St. John's cathedral.

It will be attended by the orchestra of the Armenian Catholic Church, as well as the representatives of the Armenian community.

This is the first liturgy since the Izmir major fire which erupted on September 13, 1922 and lasted for 4 days.

The Turkish troops fired Izmir 4 days later after capturing the city.