Polish President vetoes two judicial reform bills

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Poland Andrzej Duda has used his veto right concerning two bills on judicial reforms. The bills have resulted in mass protests, Sputnik news reported.

He sent the two bills to the Sejm (lower house of the parliament) for reconsideration.

The bills relate to the Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council.

Among the controversial provisions of the legislative changes were the provision of substantial control levers over the Supreme Court to the Prosecutor General.