Armenia’s Justice Ministry, UK Embassy sign MoU

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan and UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Margaret Farnworth on July 31 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) over the launch of joint program entitled ‘Assistance to implementation of the Armenian Government’s anti-corruption strategy’, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The implementation of the program will contribute to effectively carrying out the Government’s anti-corruption strategy and will enable to introduce sub-legislative regulations deriving from the Whistleblower Protection Law, as well as to increase the civil society and public awareness level on the whistleblower protection field.

Minister Harutyunyan thanked the UK Ambassador for assisting the Armenian Government on fight against corruption and said the signing of the MoU will serve as a good base for further cooperation on the sidelines of anti-corruption reforms.

The Minister highlighted that fight against corruption is among the Government’s priorities and the actions deriving from it are included in the Government’s 2017-2022 action plan. Davit Harutyunyan also presented the steps taken within the frames of anti-corruption fight, which are the followings: criminalization of illicit enrichment, creation of anti-corruption preventive independent agency, adoption of the Whistleblower Protection Law and etc.

In her turn the UK Ambassador added that assisting such initiatives is in accordance with the UK’s strategy to promote democracy, transparency and human rights. Thus, they welcome the Armenian Government’s emphasis on fight against corruption in the new action plan and express hope the implementation of this program will also contribute to recording new achievements in the field.





