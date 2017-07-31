John Kelly assumes post of White House chief of staff

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. US Homeland Security Secretary, General John F. Kelly officially assumed the post of the White House chief of staff, RIA Novosti reported.

US President Donald Trump expressed hope Kelly will definitely carry out a wonderful work.

John F. Kelly will replace Reince Priebus who has been as White House chief of staff since Trump’s presidency.

President Trump also expressed hope that Kelly will contribute to the country’s development.