Number of tourists visiting Armenia increases by 24.2%
YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. 622.381 tourists have arrived in Armenia in January-June 2017 which is an increase of 24.2% compared to the same period of 2016, according to the data of the National Statistical Service, reports Armenpress.
In January-June 2017, 570.400 people have left Armenia for tour purposes. This figure has been increased by 21.2% compared to the same period of 2016.
