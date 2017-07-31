Number of tourists visiting Armenia increases by 24.2%

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. 622.381 tourists have arrived in Armenia in January-June 2017 which is an increase of 24.2% compared to the same period of 2016, according to the data of the National Statistical Service, reports Armenpress.

In January-June 2017, 570.400 people have left Armenia for tour purposes. This figure has been increased by 21.2% compared to the same period of 2016.