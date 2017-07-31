55 foreign nationals request asylum in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. 55 foreign national have requested asylum in Armenia during the first half of 2017.

Karine Kuyumjyan, head of the Census and Demography department of the national statistical service, told a press conference that 25 of the 55 asylum seekers were from Syria, 9 from Ukraine, 7 from Cuba, 6 from Iran and 4 from Azerbaijan. The remaining are nationals of other countries.

46 people were granted asylum in the abovementioned period, 22 applications were either denied or cancelled.

In 2017, 2055 foreign citizens were granted residence permit in Armenia. 451 of them are nationals of Russia, 336 of Iran, 265 of India and 166 of Syria. 10 Greek nationals had also requested residence permit.