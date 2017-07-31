Opportunity for shipping Iranian products to EEU through Armenia discussed

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Iran H.E. Artashes Tumanyan held a meeting on July 30 with the delegation of Iran’s Central province, headed by Saveh county governor Mohammad Baharvand.

The ministry of foreign affairs told ARMENPRESS the visit was in accordance to the agreements reached during the July 4-5 visit of the Armenian Ambassador to Iran’s Markazi province.

The delegation included officials from the Markazi governorate, local industrial towns and executives of several companies.

The meeting focused on opportunities for Iranian companies to launch operations in Armenia.

According to Mohammad Baharvand, the executives of these companies desire to be included in the delegation which will depart for Armenia’s Tavush province in August.

The sides also discussed several issues of bilateral cooperation, including the enhancement of the Armenian-Iranian commercial ties, increasing trade turnover, investing in Armenia and the opportunity of transporting Iranian products to EEU countries through Armenia.

The Armenian Ambassador briefed the delegation on Armenia’s economic situation, the favorable conditions for foreign investments, trade regimes, the advantages of free economic zones, requirements of the tax and customs legislation and several other matters.

The sides held a separate discussion on the export issues of Iranian products to the EEU market.