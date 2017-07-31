Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

Istanbul senior security official found dead


YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Hakan Caliskan, the head of the provincial national security department of Istanbul has been found dead in his office.

According to local media authorities launched a probe into his death, but according to the initial version the incident is ruled a suicide.

Caliskan was serving as the senior security official for Istanbul since December of 2016.



