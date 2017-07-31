Azerbaijani forces target farmers of Armenian villages, wheat fields destroyed

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces have targeted the village wheat fields of several communities of Armenia’s Tavush province in the recent days.

Seryozha Alexanyan, the local official of Voskevan community told ARMENPRESS Azerbaijani forces opened gunfire at the wheat fields at 11:00 – 13:00 on July 30.

“No one was wounded in the shooting. The only damage was the 2,5-3 hectares of wheat fields”, he said, adding that the situation is currently calm.

In another community of Tavush, Chinari, farmers are unable to harvest the wheat.

“The [Azerbaijani] sniper can fire at any moment”, a local official said.

Azerbaijan has also opened gunfire at other communities as well. In Koti, wheat fields were destroyed by fire, which resulted from Azeri shooting.