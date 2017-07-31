Armenia’s permanent population stands at 2,979,900
YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. As of July 1, 2017 the number of Armenia’s permanent population is 2,979,900 people.
According to the national statistical service, the urban population is 1,898,000, while the rural population is 1,081,900.
1,075,100 people live in the capital, Yerevan.
From the provinces Armavir has the largest population at 265,000 people.
The remaining provinces have the following populations:
Ararat – 258,000
Kotayk – 252,600
Shirak – 238,300
Gegharkunik – 230,000
Lori – 220,000
Provinces having the least population are Vayots Dzor – 50,000 people, Tavush – 124,000 people, Aragatsotn – 128,100 people, Syunik – 138,500.
