Abundant sunshine, up to 40 °C forecast for Aug. 1-5 nationwide

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Meteorologists forecast a new heat wave for August 1-5 in Armenia, with up to 38 °C – 40 °C expected in Yerevan, the Ararat Plain and Syunik province.

The daily mean temperature will be 4-5 degrees higher.

Abundant sunshine with 3-8 m/s south-eastern winds is forecast.