Authorities probe soldier’s death


YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee is probing the death of Private Arkadi Ghambaryan.

The military investigative committee told ARMENPRESS the serviceman was fatally wounded late afternoon of July 28, as result of violating firearms safety regulations.

A criminal case was launched.

Investigation is underway to determine all details and circumstances of the incident.

 

 



