Int’l organizations must respond to Azerbaijan’s criminal targeting of civilians in Armenian villages – senior MP

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Shooting on bordering villages of Tavush is strictly condemnable and shows the barbaric essence of Azerbaijan, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the Azerbaijani shootings of civilian villages of Armenia’s bordering Tavush province.

“Azerbaijan’s inhumane behavior is inadmissible: not allowing farmers to gather harvest by opening gunfire. International organizations must respond to this criminal behavior [of Azerbaijan]. This is nothing else but barbarism”, Sharmazanov said.

On July 20, the Azerbaijani military opened heavy gunfire on Chinari village, Tavush province, Armenia. The shooting caused heavy material damages estimated at 12 million drams. Azerbaijani snipers even attempted to kill a villager. The young civilian was forced to hide near a cemetery while under constant Azerbaijani sniper fire.

On July 28, Azerbaijani troops once again opened fire, this time targeting Armenian servicemen. A 41 year old on-duty soldier was wounded.

On July 30, another Azeri shooting incident caused a fire which destroyed wheat harvest in Voskevan village, Tavush.