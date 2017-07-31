Prime Minister Karapetyan visits Ararat province, chairs consultation with local officials

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited Ararat province on July 29.

The PM’s first stop was the construction site of the Vedi Reservoir, where he reviewed the construction projects and talked to the executives in charge.

The reservoir will province reliable irrigation for nearly 7500 hectares, which will develop agriculture and support the restoration of Lake Sevan’s ecological balance.

Arsen Harutyunyan, chairman of the state water supply committee, briefed the PM that the construction of the reservoir will enable to save Lake Sevan’s water by an estimated 18 million cubic meters, which in its turn will be used in new directions – officials expect to have new 2800 hectares of irrigable lands as result.

Initially the total volume of the reservoir was estimated to be 29,4 million cubic meters, however 2,5 million cubic meters more water will be filled in the reservoir annually.

The 90 million Euro worth construction project is being conducted with the loan resources of the French Development Agency and co-financing of the Armenian government.

Construction is expected to be completed in mid 2020.

After the visit to the construction site, the PM departed to the city of Ararat where he chaired a consultation with local officials.

Governor of the province Aramayis Grigoryan delivered a briefing about the social-economic situation and economic indicators.

According to him, the province’s share in the country’s GDP comprises 6,3%. In 2016, the industrial output was nearly 178 billion 975 million drams, with the gross agricultural output being nearly 132 billion 900 million drams.

Currently there is one consolidated community in the province – Urtsadzor.

As priority directions for 2017 the governor mentioned the organization of agricultural production, preparation for the irrigation season and reliable water supply, inventory and discovery of urgent urban development issues in the communities, increasing accessibility to public education and ensuring equal conditions of education, development of healthcare and improvement of service quality.

15 investment programs worth 1 billion 966 million drams were submitted to the government from the province, with two being endorsed. The remaining programs are under discussion.

After detailed discussions with the local officials, the PM also touched upon the boosting of business projects in the province, attaching importance to active interactions and establishment of ties with Diaspora Armenians.

“Ideas, projects which are reasonable for businesses must be developed in the province, intensive gardening, drop irrigation system, agricultural equipment, light industry and others. Speak practically, involve the locals of Ararat who are now abroad, which will develop a new wave”, Karapetyan said.