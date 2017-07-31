Armenian U16 basketball team becomes European Champion
YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s U16 basketball team defeated Gibraltar in the European Championship C Division final to become the champion.
Armenia won the final 88:70, the Basketball Federation of Armenia told ARMENPRESS.
Georgi Shakhnazarov was named player of the match with 27 points.
Earlier during the semi-final, Armenia defeated Azerbaijan 88:76.
