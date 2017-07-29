Air temperature to be 4-6 degrees higher than normal in Armenia for upcoming days

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The Emergency Situations Ministry told Armenpress from July 30 to August 3 high temperature is expected in Armenia.

In the daytime up to 38...39 degrees above zero and a high risk of fire is expeted in the valleys of Syunik, in Yerevan and Ararat Valley.

The daily average air temperature will be 4-6 degrees higher than normal.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan from July 30 to August 3.