Air temperature to be 4-6 degrees higher than normal in Armenia for upcoming days
YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The Emergency Situations Ministry told Armenpress from July 30 to August 3 high temperature is expected in Armenia.
In the daytime up to 38...39 degrees above zero and a high risk of fire is expeted in the valleys of Syunik, in Yerevan and Ararat Valley.
The daily average air temperature will be 4-6 degrees higher than normal.
No precipitation is expected in Yerevan from July 30 to August 3.
