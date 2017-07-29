4 teams from 9 media outlets participate in team chess tournament of media representatives

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The Kaissa team won the first team chess tournament between the media representatives, reports Armenpress.

A total of 4 teams from 9 media outlets took part in the chess tournament which was held on July 29.

The tournament has been initiated by Director of Narva chess school Narek Vardazaryan and Chairman of the Foreign Correspondents Association Tigran Hovhannisyan.

“It is already the 3rd year we are holding an individual chess tournament between the journalists, and during the last tournament everyone expressed a wish to hold a tournament in teams. There are similar team tournaments in other spheres, we also decided to have our small tournament”, Tigran Hovhannisyan said, adding that journalists, having an analytical thinking, prefer playing chess.

Narek Vardazaryan said the idea of holding the tournament belonged to him, and together with Tigran Hovhannisyan he discussed all organizational issues and came to an agreement. “We have issued a press release for collecting participants, as well as communicated with almost all media outlets to inform them about the tournament”, he said, adding that they will do everything for the tournament to be continuous and by this will somehow contribute to chess development.

The teams were comprised of representatives of two or more media outlets, each with 3 chess players. 4 teams participated in the tournament – Armenpress team with representatives of Armenpress news agency and Kentron TV, Kaissa team with representatives of Golos Armenii and Sputnik Armenia, Gamrik team with 02, A1+ and Izvestia representatives and Chorord Ishkhanutyun (4th power) with its representatives and those of Armenia 24.

The winner team was awarded with a cup and certificate, and all members of the team with medals by the chess school.