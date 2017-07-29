International Army Games-2017 competition kicks off near Moscow

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The International Army Games-2017 has kicked off in the Patriot Park located in Moscow region, reports Armenpress.

Armenia’s Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan attended the official opening ceremony of the Games whose delegation departed for Moscow on July 28.

More than 150 teams from 28 countries will take part in the Army Games. The teams represent Europe, Africa and Latin America.

47 observer groups were sent aimed at observing the games.

The representatives of Bangladesh, Israel, Laos, Morocco, Syria, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Uganda and South Africa will take part in the competition for the first time.

The representatives of the Armenian Armed Forces are also participating in the Army Games.