Finance Minister meets with EIB Vice-President

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Finance Minister of Armenia Vardan Aramyan on July 28 met with Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Vazil Hudák, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting Minister Aramyan touched upon the current cooperation with the EIB and attached importance to the EIB assistance provided for energy, transportation, water supply, solid waste management spheres, as well as expressed readiness for expanding and deepening further cooperation. The Minister also presented Armenia’s current economic situation, the main development trends and the Government’s steps aimed at economic development.

The EIB Vice-President also attached importance to multilayer cooperation with Armenia. He said they are ready to discuss new cooperation programs, including the opportunities to assist the public-private sector cooperation development in Armenia.