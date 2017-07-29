Relative calm maintained in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact over past week

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Relative calm has been maintained in the Arsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact in the period of July 23-29, the Defense Ministry of the Artsakh Republic told Armenpress.

The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime more than 180 times by firing shots from caliber weapons, as well as 60 mm mortars at the northern direction of the line of contact.

The Defense Army forces adhered to the ceasefire regime and confidently conducted the military service.