Turkish Atlas Global plane makes emergency landing after getting caught in hailstorm

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The Atlas Global plane made an emergency landing at the Istanbul Ataturk Airport after a hailstorm caused severe damage to its exterior, Daily Sabah reported.

The plane landed successfully at the airport thanks to the experienced Ukrainian pilot Alexander Akopov after it was struck by the summer storm and hail cracked its windshield.

There were 121 passengers and 6 crew members on the plane.

Judging by the surname of the pilot, there are assumptions in social networks that he is an Armenian.