Armenian serviceman wounded by Azerbaijani fire


YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Contract serviceman Artur Mayranyan, 41, has been wounded by the Azerbaijani fire in Berd region of Tavush province.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesmen of the Armenian defense ministry, told Armenpress the serviceman is in stable condition.



