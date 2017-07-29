Armenian serviceman wounded by Azerbaijani fire
YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Contract serviceman Artur Mayranyan, 41, has been wounded by the Azerbaijani fire in Berd region of Tavush province.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesmen of the Armenian defense ministry, told Armenpress the serviceman is in stable condition.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 13:39 Turkish Atlas Global plane makes emergency landing after getting caught in hailstorm
- 13:23 Why is ethnic Armenian Mahmut Konuk searching for justice in Ankara’s streets?
- 13:01 Armenian serviceman wounded by Azerbaijani fire
- 12:55 President Trump names General/Secretary John Kelly as White House chief of staff
- 12:21 Armenian film week held in three cities of Iran
- 11:36 European Stocks down - 28-07-17
- 11:35 US stocks - 28-07-17
- 11:31 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-07-17
- 11:25 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 28-07-17
- 11:23 Oil Prices up - 28-07-17
- 11:17 Consultation held in Vayots Dzor province led by PM Karapetyan
- 10:48 PM Karapetyan visits Syunik province
- 07.28-21:27 Armenian soldier shot dead
- 07.28-21:11 Pakistan’s PM Nawaz Sharif resigns
- 07.28-20:22 Defense Minister’s delegation to depart for Moscow – UPDATED
- 07.28-19:41 Defense Minister hosts Andranik Margaryan political school students
- 07.28-19:17 Armenian Defense Minister to meet his Russian counterpart in Moscow
- 07.28-18:15 Wife of governor’s advisor kills husband with axe while he was sleeping
- 07.28-17:41 Armenia’s representative to be in Jury Boards of C4F Awards 2018
- 07.28-17:31 New airlines, new routes: General Department of Civil Aviation plans to record new achievements
- 07.28-17:10 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-07-17
- 07.28-17:10 Asian Stocks - 28-07-17
- 07.28-17:09 Registration process of civil status acts being reformed in Armenia: Deputy Justice Minister presents expected changes
- 07.28-17:02 Ivan Aivazovsky’s descendants arrive in Crimea for 200th anniversary celebrations
- 07.28-15:47 Distribution Institute to be established for development of film industry in Armenia
- 07.28-15:14 Armenia among countries most effectively tackling trafficking
- 07.28-14:17 Russian security services arrest 7 terror plot suspects
- 07.28-14:15 Azerbaijan’s foreign debt about to reach limits
- 07.28-12:24 +39°C forecast for July 29-Aug. 2 in Armenia
- 07.28-11:54 Turkish parliament bans mentioning “genocide”
- 07.28-11:51 Havoc in Istanbul as heavy rains, hailstorm batter city
- 07.28-11:35 Truck explodes on anti-tank landmine in Martuni, Artsakh - no victims
- 07.28-10:37 Armenia defeats Gibraltar in U16 European Basketball Championship
- 07.28-10:27 Armenian basketball team to compete vs. Azerbaijan in European U16 championship semi-final
- 07.28-10:16 Turkish hackers target Sevan Nishanyan’s twitter account
17:17, 07.27.2017
Viewed 25085 times "We need to recognize Armenian Genocide", says Israeli politician
15:28, 07.22.2017
Viewed 3980 times Armenian village kindergarten under Azerbaijani gunfire, Baku continues deliberate targeting of civilians
12:53, 07.25.2017
Viewed 3529 times ARMENPRESS EXCLUSIVE: Nishanyan on Turkey prison break and asylum in Greece
16:18, 07.22.2017
Viewed 3453 times Putin calls Azerbaijani President Aliyev “a problem”
17:46, 07.22.2017
Viewed 1761 times ARMENPRESS & IRNA enhance Armenian-Iranian ties – director Aram Ananyan’s interview to Iran’s official media