President Trump names General/Secretary John Kelly as White House chief of staff
YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump appointed Homeland Security Secretary, General John F. Kelly as White House chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus, CNN reported.
“I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F. Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration”, Trump tweeted.
14:13, 07.05.2017
