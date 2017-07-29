Armenian film week held in three cities of Iran

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The first week of Armenian films was held in three major cities of Iran – Tehran, Shiraz and Mashhad, from July 23 to 29 which has been organized by the Armenian Embassy in Iran, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

10 films by several Armenian film directors, such as Aram Shahbazyan, Aren Vatyan, Vigen Chaldranyan, Mikayel Poghosyan and other were selected from the dozens of films presented by the Armenian culture ministry. The movie screening was organized by the Iranian “Art and Experience” cultural organization.

During movie screenings Armenian and Iranian movie directors and experts held discussions on the history of the Armenian cinema, filmmaking, as well as on contemporary trends in cinematography.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan highly appreciated the importance of Armenian film week and highlighted the Armenian side’s commitment to constantly hold similar events. “Our major task is to properly present the Armenian culture and Armenia in Iran, and in this sense this event was an important step”, the Ambassador said.