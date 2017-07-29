LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-07-17

LONDON, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.59% to $1913.00, copper price down by 0.65% to $6315.00, lead price down by 0.82% to $2305.00, nickel price up by 0.59% to $10215.00, tin price up by 0.22% to $20675.00, zinc price down by 1.51% to $2768.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $56500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.