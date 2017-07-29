Consultation held in Vayots Dzor province led by PM Karapetyan

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. After visiting Syunik province, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has departed for Vayots Dzor province on July 29 where consultation was held in the Jermuk town, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

The consultation focused on the ongoing results of actions carried out within the frames of the province and community development programs and the future steps.

Presenting the socio-economic situation in the province and the main figures, Governor Harutyun Sargsyan said the province’s share in the republic’s GDP comprises 1.2%. The main sector for the province’s economic development is agriculture, 20-22 billion AMD gross product is being produced annually.

According to the PM’s task, 20 investment programs by the province were submitted to the ministry of territorial administration and development. The Government approved 8 programs worth 1 billion 616 million AMD.

The 2017-2015 development strategy of the province has been developed which outlines the further development directions, such as agriculture, tourism and modernization of industry.

The PM was reported on the works carried out in agriculture, healthcare, education, small and medium business, tourism development spheres and the ongoing works aimed at solving the existing issues in the fields.

The representatives of education and healthcare spheres reported that works are being carried out towards optimization as a result of which already 56 million AMD in education field, and 24 million AMD in healthcare sphere have been saved. “We have great potential to effectively use the resources. Our number one task is not to save money, but to provide children with modern, best education. If we want to have a better state, we need to provide our children with the best education today, tomorrow or the next day. And we need to carry out effective expenses of money by taking into account our opportunities. I think we have many places for optimization”, the PM stated.

