PM Karapetyan visits Syunik province

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Consultation was held in the Sisian town of Syunik province led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan during which the process of development programs of the province and communities, the carried out works and upcoming steps were discussed, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

Presenting the socio-economic situation of the province and the macro-economic indicators, Syunik Governor Vahe Hakobyan said within the course of the year the actions planned under the governorate’s working plan and annual working plan of the 2014-2017 socio-economic development program of the province were mainly implemented. Necessary assistance has been provided to 72 communities on the process of developing and adopting development programs. Vahe Hakobyan informed that over 4.7 billion AMD revenues were planned under the 2017 community budgets. During the previous year over 6.9 billion AMD construction works have been carried out in the province 23.8% of which has been conducted at the expense of the state budget, and 76.2% at the expense of other financial sources.

Donor organizations have carried out more than 2.3 billion investment programs in the agriculture sphere.

The PM, talking about the ongoing works aimed at attracting investments, said: “Everyone must understand that his/her priority task is to attract investments, create jobs since this is the first indicator for change of socio-economic life. Based on that, it is necessary to create links with those people who left the province and reached success: I mean not only the businessmen, but also the doctors, scientists, economists, investors and journalists”. The PM stated that it is necessary to clearly imagine the domestic capital, the existing potential, take consistent steps to intensify this and properly present the investment opportunities to investors.

PM Karapetyan highlighted that Syunik has great development potential and the Government consistently moves forward the program of launching the Meghri free economic zone. “We are going to form an interesting atmosphere within the frames of which the communities of the province will have great opportunities for cooperation with Iran”, Karen Karapetyan stated.

The PM was also reported on the ongoing works aimed at solving the problems in agriculture, healthcare, education, road construction, waste management spheres.

Commenting on the road reconstruction works, the PM said it’s necessary to find alternative solutions in the field given the significance of these roads: “It’s necessary to find non-standard solutions to the problems, and we in any possible way will assist such programs. In this case the atmosphere in communities will also change”, he said.

During the consultation investment programs relating to different spheres were presented to the PM which will be discussed at the Government, and respective proposals will be made. The investment program for the re-launch of Kapan airport was also touched upon.