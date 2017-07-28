Pakistan’s PM Nawaz Sharif resigns

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has resigned following a decision by the country's Supreme Court to disqualify him from office, reports BBC.

The ruling came after a probe into his family's wealth following the 2015 Panama Papers dump linking Mr. Sharif's children to offshore companies.

Nawaz Sharif has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the case.

The five judges reached a unanimous verdict in the Islamabad court, which was followed by a statement of Mr. Sharif's office which said following the verdict, Nawaz Sharif has divested himself of his responsibility as prime minister. However, the statement also said Sharif has "serious reservations" about the judicial process.