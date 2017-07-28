Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July

Defense Minister’s delegation to depart for Moscow – UPDATED


YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan departs for Moscow on July 28 to take part in the official opening ceremony of International Army Games-2017, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration