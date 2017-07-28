Defense Minister hosts Andranik Margaryan political school students

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan on July 28 held a meeting with the students of the Andranik Margaryan summer political school of the RPA’s Youth Organization, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Sargsyan attached importance to such meetings and urged the students to use their free time for gaining additional knowledge and expanding the scope of contacts.

During the meeting Vigen Sargsyan introduced the provisions of ‘Nation-Army’ ideology, as well as the ongoing programs and initiatives. The Minister also answered to numerous questions of the students.