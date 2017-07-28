Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July

Armenian Defense Minister to meet his Russian counterpart in Moscow


YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan departs for Moscow on July 28 to take part in the official opening ceremony of International Army Games-2017, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit the bilateral meeting of the Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia is expected.



