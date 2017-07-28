Wife of governor’s advisor kills husband with axe while he was sleeping

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. As a result of investigative operations over the murder of advisor of the Armavir governor Manuk Simonyan, his wife and son were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

On July 25, at 23:30, the body of the advisor was found in the 3rd km of the Myasnikyan-Dalarik highway.

A number of details over the murder have been revealed as a result of large-scale investigative and search operations.

According to preliminary investigation, Manuk Simonyan’s wife has been reportedly subjected to violence by her husband. In the morning of July 22, the wife and husband again had a quarrel after which the husband went to sleep. During that period the wife hit the husband with an axe and the latter died. Later she together with her son wrapped the husband in a sheet and took out the body to nearby areas.

Based on sufficient evidence, Manuk Simonyan’s wife and son are arrested.

Investigation continues to clarify the details of the case.